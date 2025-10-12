Archival preservation exhibition at Ambedkar International Centre

The National Archives of India (NAI) on Friday launched an archival preservation exhibition—Sushashan Aur Abhilekh 2025—at Dr Ambedkar International Centre to mark the ongoing good governance month. Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (HT Archive)

Inaugurated by Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the event showcases rare archival treasures that document India’s journey of governance and reform.

“Between 2021 and 2025, various government ministries, departments, and public sector undertakings undertook a massive records management exercise, identifying and transferring over 75,500 historically valuable documents to NAI,” stated the Union culture ministry in a press release.

“A special section of the exhibition pays tribute to eminent leaders, such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose governments emphasized inclusive growth and infrastructure development, and APJ Abdul Kalam, whose contributions to science, technology, and youth empowerment continue to inspire generations.”

Among other highlights are unique records such as the 1973 invitation card for Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s investiture, minutes from the 25th anniversary of the 1971 war, and the 1950 press note for India’s first presidential swearing-in. Reproduction of pivotal documents—including those on the introduction of electronic voting machines, infrastructure projects, and renaming of bravery awards—offers visitors a window into key decisions that shaped modern India.