Arogya Kosh: At least 400K availed government health plan
A statement issued on Friday said that under one of the schemes under the Delhi Arogya Kosh, the government provides financial assistance of up to ₹5 lakh to patients. In the last five years, 5,028 people have availed of this scheme with the government spending ₹47.61 crore on this.
In the last five years, at least 427,000 people have benefitted from the Delhi government’s Arogya Kosh scheme, which provides patients coming to state government-run hospitals with the option of availing services in a private hospital with a doctor’s reference in case they require immediate attention, a statement issued by the government said.
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, held a review meeting with officials of the health department on Friday and directed them to focus on working towards ensuring the timely benefit of this government scheme to the maximum number of people across the national capital.
The minister said that between 2017 and March 2022, over 427,000 patients benefited from the government scheme and for this, ₹168.43 crore has been spent by the government so far. There are four schemes under the Delhi Arogya Kosh scheme, which include financial support from the government for medical implants, various types of surgeries, 136 types of medical tests and the ‘Farishtey’ scheme for the treatment of accident victims. “Under this scheme, if any citizen of the Capital goes to Delhi government hospitals for treatment and has to face a waiting period for examination or treatment and the patient needs immediate care, then the patient can avail of the above-mentioned services in a private hospital with doctor’s reference,” Sisodia said, adding, “Cashless check-ups and treatments will be provided in all the empanelled hospitals and the cost of this will be borne by the government.”
