Home / Cities / Delhi News / Around 70% vaccines slots for 18-44 age group in Meerut booked by Delhi residents: Official
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a drive-thru camp set up by Max Hospital at Unity Mall, in Rohini, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a drive-thru camp set up by Max Hospital at Unity Mall, in Rohini, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Around 70% vaccines slots for 18-44 age group in Meerut booked by Delhi residents: Official

Several states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, have suspended their immunisation drives for the people in the age group of 18-44 citing a shortage of doses.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Meenakshi Rai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 08:55 AM IST

People living in Delhi and Haryana and booking slots for their second dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Meerut, district immunisation officer Praveen Gautam claimed, news agency ANI reported on Friday. "Around 70% slots of Covaxin's second dose for the 18-44 age group have been booked by people from Delhi," Gautam said, according to ANI. “We're discouraging them,” he added.

Many were able to book their slots in the initial period of the third phase of the immunisation drive but it has met with hiccups due to the acute shortage of the vaccines against Covid-19. Several states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, have suspended their immunisation drives for the people in the age group of 18-44 citing a shortage of doses.

The central government opened the immunisation drive for all above 18 on May 1 in the third phase.

On Wednesday, the Delhi high court issued notice to the Centre on two pleas to make the second dose of both vaccines against Covid-19, Covaxin and Covishield, available in the national capital.

One of the petitions pending in the high court was moved by a lawyer, Ashish Virmani, who received the first dose of Covaxin on May 3 and since May 29 has been unable to book a slot for receiving the second jab which has to be taken within six weeks of the first.

Subsequently, Virmani also travelled to Meerut, which around 98km away, to receive the second dose of the vaccine, advocate Pallav Mongia, representing Virmani, told the court during the hearing.

The court also pulled up the Delhi government and gave an earful about not ensuring the availability of vaccine doses. "Why did you (Delhi government) start it (vaccination) if you were not sure you can provide the second dose also? You should have stopped," the court while hearing the petitions.

"You opened so many vaccination centres everywhere with so much pomp and splendour and now you say you don't know when the second dose stock would be available," it also said.

Meanwhile, Justice Rekha Palli has issued a notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on whether it can provide the second dose of Covaxin to those who got the first jab, before the expiry of the incubation period of six weeks between the two doses.

The court will resume the hearing on the petitions on Friday.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus

Related Stories

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine (Reuters)
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine (Reuters)
health

Singapore apologises after 16-year-old given Moderna Covid-19 jab in 'error'

Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 07:19 AM IST
The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has not been approved for people under the age of 18 in the city-state.
READ FULL STORY
So far, the United States has contributed USD500 million in Covid-19 assistance to India.(AFP)
So far, the United States has contributed USD500 million in Covid-19 assistance to India.(AFP)
india news

Increase in vaccine production in India to be 'game changer' beyond borders: US

PTI | , Washington
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 08:02 AM IST
The Biden Administration on Thursday announced that it will send 25 million of its vaccines to other countries, including India.
READ FULL STORY
Melbourne is into a second week of hard Covid-19 lockdown after it was extended for another week until June 10,(via REUTERS)
Melbourne is into a second week of hard Covid-19 lockdown after it was extended for another week until June 10,(via REUTERS)
world news

Australia's Victoria detects Delta Covid-19 variant in latest outbreak

Reuters | , Sydney
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Two, so far, Victoria cases have the so-called 'Delta' variant of concern, which is likely the strain that caused the latest devastating wave of Covid-19 in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.