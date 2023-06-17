Delhi Police arrest Bihar man for stalking ex-girlfriend’s relative

A 19-year-old man was arrested from his hometown in Muzaffarpur in Bihar by the cyber cell of Delhi’s Dwarka district police for allegedly stalking the sister-in-law of his former girlfriend.

Police said that the suspect defamed the victim as his former girlfriend asked him to. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the man, identified as Shubham Kumar, also created fake social media profiles of the victim and sent obscene messages and her morphed photographs to her fiance, due to which her engagement was broken off.

DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that on March 20, they received a complaint from the victim, after which a case was registered.

“Through technical analysis of the fake ID, the IP address of the computer and the phone number used to create it were found which led us to the suspect Shubham Kumar. The team arrested him earlier this week. He was brought to Delhi and interrogated and objectionable material was found in his phone. The investigation is being carried out to corroborate the allegations,” added Vardhan,” said the DCP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the suspect defamed the victim as his former girlfriend asked him to, adding that the woman allegedly wanted her sister-in-law’s engagement broken due to some family dispute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON