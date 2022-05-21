Artistic ode to freedom fighters, heritage sites at Chanakyapuri
Passing by the recently painted underpass on Africa Avenue road in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, one can’t help but get dazzled by a pop of red and yellow on either side. Passersby can also spot some of the heritage monuments and historical sites that define Delhi, while walking along the path, as well as portraits of freedom fighters and a glimpse of the historic Dandi March.
Redone to acquire a vibrant avatar, the walls here reflect the rich history of India and its Capital. “As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, our team was invited by the New Delhi Municipal Council to create murals depicting scenes from India’s independence movement and the people associated with it,” informs Yogesh Saini from Delhi Street Art, adding, “We have painted Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March along with portraits of freedom fighters. We decided to add heritage monuments as well as new structures like the War Memorial and the new Parliament; structures which will over time become a part of Delhi’s heritage.”
From India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan and Jantar Mantar to the Police Memorial, a host of significant landmarks can be spotted on the walls of this half kilometre-long underpass. On the wall opposite to it, under the section titled Bharat Ke Swantrata Senani, there are portraits of icons who fought for India, including Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Sardar Udham Singh, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Swami Vivekananda, Rani Lakshmibai and Sarojini Naidu, to name a few.
The pillars under the railroad underpass also depict yoga and meditative mudras, alongside some floral embellishments. Jyotsana Arya, an artist who worked on these elements, explains, “I, as an artist, find every day inspiring. This recent work at Chanakyapuri is one of the biggest projects that I’ve worked on. Each person in our team carries their own set of expertise and skills. I was working on the floral designs with a bit of Madhubani art touch to it, and getting inspired as my fellow artists worked on portraits of our freedom fighters.”
Abhishek Y, an Indian Navy staff member who lives in the vicinity, says: “I haven’t seen many examples of such detailed wall art in Delhi elsewhere. I feel if artists have painstakingly painted such artworks in summer, one must stop and try to soak in the visuals and learn from them. It makes me feel good about my Indian heritage.”
International Tea Day: Chai, temperature kuchh ho jaye!
Is there any love bigger than that for chai? Chai lovers will bet to say 'No'! So on International Tea Day, today, we ask some popular Delhiites on their kinda cuppa, which they wouldn't miss even in this gruelling heat; a love for tea that they proudly profess publically! 'Chahe 49 degrees ho, I have to have tea three times a day' Ravinder Singh, author, is another hard core tea lover.
Akali leader and former Punjab education minister Tota Singh passes away
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab education minister Jathedar Tota Singh, who is credited with making English a compulsory subject from Class 1 in state government schools, died at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Saturday morning.
Karnataka CM Bommai sets off cabinet rejig talks upon arrival in Delhi
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived in the national capital on Friday and his sudden visit, second in less than 10 days, sparked off speculation in political circles, especially within the ruling BJP. After landing in Delhi, the chief minister directly went to call on a Union minister, sources said. The chief minister left Bengaluru for the national capital this afternoon and his return-schedule to Bengaluru has been kept "open".
CM Bommai: won't tolerate lapses in implementation of SC/ST development plan
The, ST Development Council meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai approved theSP/ TSP action plan for the year 2022-23 on Friday, after which the CM instructed officials to spend Scheduled Castes Sub Plan grants only for those targeted communities. Bommai also instructed the officials of the State Development Council to spend the grants made for the welfare of SC/ST communities only for these sections on Friday.
Bangladeshi national contested 2021 assembly seat for TMC, finds Calcutta HC
Trinamool Congress candidate Alo Rani Sarkar, who unsuccessfully contested the Bongaon South assembly seat in 2021, is a Bangladeshi national, the Calcutta high court said on Friday while passing its order on Sarkar's petition that challenged the poll results. Alo Rani Sarkar filed the petition after the polls results were declared on May 2, 2021.
