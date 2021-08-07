Arvind Kejriwal reviews Delhi Jal Board’s flagship projects

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reviewed the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) flagship projects, including providing 24x7 water supply to all households and 100% piped water and sewerage connectivity across the city, and directed officials to ensure the projects translate into reality.

The chief minister also asked officials to ensure that the project of providing 100% sewerage connectivity across Delhi is completed within the stipulated timeline.

“The Delhi government will not make any false promises to the people. Officers must have a complete understanding of the on-ground reality and what we can deliver,” he said.

Of the 1,799 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, piped water supply has been released to 1,573; supply is yet to be notified in 60 others, leaving just 166 more colonies to be connected to the network, he said in a statement.

He added that round-the-clock water supply is being made available in areas like Malviya Nagar, Nangloi and Mehrauli-Vasant Vihar which were taken up as pilot projects and cater to 12% of the population.