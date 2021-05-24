Arvind Kejriwal reviews preparations for Covid-19 third wave in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Monday to apprise citizens of the preparations undertaken by the Delhi government in anticipation of a possible third wave of Covid-19. The government has imported 6,000 oxygen cylinders to set up 3,000 oxygenated covid beds tweeted Kejriwal.

“Imported 6000 oxygen cylinders. Can set up 3000 oxygenated beds with these,” said Kejriwal.

The oxygen cylinders have been donated by HCL and Give India to the Delhi government, with the ministry of external affairs and Indian Embassy in China helping with their transportation, said Kejriwal while extending his gratitude.

Kejriwal added that this endeavour to import 6,000 oxygen cylinders is the first-of-its-kind in the country and that many more preparations are currently underway in the national capital.

“The Delhi government has imported 6,000 new oxygen cylinders from China. No other such consignment has been brought from outside India during the entire period of the pandemic," the Delhi chief minister told news agency ANI.





During his press briefing on Sunday Kejriwal had stated that the government will be taking a two-pronged approach to dealing with any possible third wave. The first approach would entail vaccination of all eligible citizens so a third wave does not materialise, and the second would involve ramping up facilities so the national capital is prepared to tide out of any further waves.

On the vaccination front the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government has hit a roadblock due to shortage of vaccines compelling the closure of many vaccination centres. The Delhi government had also floated a global tender for direct procurement of vaccines but the US pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna have refused to negotiate with states on the same.

Delhi on Monday reported 1,550 new cases, marking a significant decline in the numbers it was reporting at the peak of the second wave. The national capital battled a particularly ruthless second wave with hospitals and nursing homes running out of oxygen and beds as cases went up. As many as 23,409 people have so far succumbed to Covid-19 in Delhi since the pandemic struck last year.