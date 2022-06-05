Arvind Kejriwal to protest against centre in Delhi today: 'For Kashmiri Pandits'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a protest in the national capital on Sunday against the central government amid a rise in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. The protest - at the iconic Jantar Mantar, which has been an epicenter of demonstrations in the city - is for “Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits” the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said on Saturday.

"AAP National Convenor & Hon’ble CM of Delhi Shri @ArvindKejriwal will address the Jan Aakrosh Rally against the killing & exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, today at Jantar-Mantar at 12:15 PM (sic)," a Twitter post by the party read on Sunday morning. Targeting the Modi government in another post, it said: “This is a direct attack on the incompetence of the Modi government”.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a rise in the killing of civilians over the last few months - 13 people have been shot dead in three months. Union home minister Amit Shah, J&K Lt governor Manoj Singha, and NSA Ajit Doval held a high-level meeting on Friday over the matter.

Amarnath Yatra, which begins June 30, was also one of the issues discussed.

Meanwhile, the opposition, including the Congress, has been launching attacks on the central government over the killings as many Kashmiri Pandits are reported to have left the valley.

On Saturday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also slammed the ruling BJP at the centre, as he said that the community was assured a “homecoming” but they have been facing bullets.

"We will do whatever is possible for Kashmiri Pandits, we will not leave them in the lurch. As Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister, I can only promise that Maharashtra will stand firmly behind the Kashmiri Pandits in these difficult times," he said in a statement.

Kashmiri Pandits were shown the dream of ‘ghar vapasi’ (resettlement in the Valley), but they are being targeted and killed. The exodus of Pandits is shocking," he underlined.

(With inputs from PTI)

