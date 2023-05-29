Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Jain in hospital, calls him ‘brave man’, ‘hero’

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Kejriwal tweeted photographs of former Delhi health minister SatyendarJain with his head bandaged and left arm in a sling

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain at Lok Nayak Hospital on Sunday, where he is being treated after reportedly suffering a blood clot in his head because of an injury sustained when he fell in the bathroom of Tihar jail on May 25.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Satyendar Jain at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Jain was granted interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds by the Supreme Court on Friday after being held in Tihar Jail for nearly a year on suspicion of money laundering.

While tweeting pictures of the meeting, Kejriwal referred to Jain as a “brave man” and “hero.” Jain was photographed with his head bandaged and left arm in a sling.

Responding to the meeting, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, said, “If Arvind Kejriwal truly feels that Satyendar Jain is a hero or a brave man, why did he never visit Jain in jail?”

The Supreme Court granted Jain interim bail until July 11 on medical grounds, rejecting the Enforcement Directorate’s contention that the AAP leader’s health status be first examined by a panel of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Jain was arrested by ED last year after holding several important portfolios as a minister, including health and prison.

The Supreme Court, which will hear the case again on July 10, barred Jain from speaking to the media while granting him bail. In addition, it forbade him from persuading witnesses, tampering with evidence, or fleeing Delhi.

ED’s money laundering case against the former minister is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint. According to the CBI first information report, Jain acquired movable properties at a rate disproportionate to his income between 2015 and 2017. Jain and the AAP have repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them a political vendetta against the party. Jain, a key figure in the cabinet, resigned as a minister in February of this year, along with former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

