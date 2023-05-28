Home / India News / Kejriwal hugs ailing Satyendar Jain in hospital: ‘Met the brave man…the hero’

Kejriwal hugs ailing Satyendar Jain in hospital: ‘Met the brave man…the hero’

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2023 02:39 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met ailing party leader Satyendar Jain at a hospital and described him as a "brave man" and "hero".

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met ailing AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Lok Nayak Hospital where the latter is undergoing treatment. Kejriwal hugged Jain and inquired about his health and well-being at the hospital, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets former minister Satyendar Jain.(@AAP / Twitter)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets former minister Satyendar Jain.(@AAP / Twitter)

Jain, who had been in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the ED in May last year in connection with a money laundering case, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday last after he collapsed in prison due to dizziness. He was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital, and later, shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital due to breathing problems.

The former Delhi minister was on Friday last granted six-week interim bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds. He had suffered a blood clot due to a head injury, though his condition is stable, news agencies reported quoting people aware of the matter.

Sharing some photographs on Twitter from the visit, Kejriwal said “Met the brave man…..the hero..”

A four-member medical board has been constituted for the treatment of Jain. The board members include senior physicians from LNJP Hospital, and neurologists from GB Pant Hospital, besides specialists in critical care, reported PTI.

Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case. The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

satyendar jain arvind kejriwal
