Ashoka rd hit and run: Truck driver arrested in Bihar, brought back

A 20-year-old truck driver was arrested on Monday in connection with the deaths of a 20-year-old man and his 14-year-old cousin in a hit and run incident at the Ashoka Road in New Delhi, said police. According to police, the investigation revealed that the accused driver fled New Delhi toward Yamuna Khadar, returned the truck to the owner and then left Delhi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the incident happened on April 27 when the deceased identified as Yagya Bhatia and his minor cousin had left for their home after watching an IPL match at the Arun Jaitley stadium. On their way, a speeding truck hit their bike and then crushed them under the wheel before escaping. The duo lived with their parents in Ashok Nagar in west Delhi.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the accused driver fled New Delhi toward Yamuna Khadar, returned the truck to the owner and then left Delhi.

Police said teams were sent to Bihar where they conducted raids and arrested the accused from Samastipur, Bihar, on Monday. Police said during initial questioning, the accused told police that he was in a “hurry” and did not see the bike while turning. After hitting the victims, police said he got scared and fled.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said, “A case was registered at the Parliament Street police station. During investigation, the truck was identified and seized based on CCTV footage and local inputs. Our teams found that the accused had fled. Hundreds of CCTVs were checked, and bank transactions were analysed to identify the accused.”

The family of the deceased alleged that the accused managed to hit the victims and flee despite the high-security area. They also blamed the police for arriving late. However, police denied the allegations, stating that teams from the nearby police station rushed to the spot after an eyewitness called.