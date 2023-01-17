ASI begins excavations at Purana Qila

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will soon undertake a third round of excavations at Purana Qila to expose and preserve trenches that were excavated in the last decade, officials said on Monday. The 16th-century fort complex was built by Sher Shah Suri and Mughal emperor Humayun.

Like the previous two rounds of excavations, the upcoming excavations will also be spearheaded by Vasant Swarnkar, who is director, conservation, and ASI spokesperson.

Sawarnkar also led the excavations in 2013-14 and 2017-18, decades after the round of excavations that were undertaken by then ASI director BB Lal during 1969-73.

“The objective of the latest excavation is the exposure and preservation of the trenches that were excavated in the previous years (2013-14 and 2017-18). During the closure of the previous season’s excavation, evidence of layers predating the Mauryan period was found. During this season’s excavation, the focus will also be to accomplish the traces of Painted Grey Ware finding in stratigraphical context,” said ASI in a statement on Thursday.

The findings and artefacts unearthed in earlier excavations comprise Painted Grey Ware from 900 BCE, an earthen pottery sequence from Maurya to Shunga, Kushana, Gupta, Rajput, Sultanate and Mughal periods. Excavated artefacts such as sickles, parers, terracotta toys, kiln-burnt bricks, beads, terracotta figurines, seal and dealings that were excavated earlier are currently displayed at the Archaeological Museum inside the fort complex.

An ASI official who did not wish to be named said the site was currently being prepared for the next rounds of excavations, which will begin soon. “Right now, the grass is being cleared and other measures are being undertaken to prepare the site for excavations,” said the official.