Ask CAQM to show how its 85 directions were implemented: Amicus curiae tells NGT

The amicus curiae appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recommended that the green court seek a status report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on the enforcement of 85 directions it has issued so far. The amicus also urged the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to ensure action plans for non-attainment cities (NACs) are revised in alignment with local source-apportionment studies. A thick layer of fog in the early hours of Thursday at Shadipur. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

NGT has been hearing multiple cases on air pollution across the country, including suo motu cognisance of news reports on the enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), and another on a study linking the mortality rate across the country to poor air quality.

The amicus, Sanjay Upadhyay, in a submission dated December 16 to NGT, has suggested the implementation of a series of 15 directions for air pollution-related action in both NCR and across the country.

“NGT can direct CAQM to provide an updated status report of the implementation challenges of their eighty-five directions issued thus far,” Upadhyay said in his submission, stating non-attainment cities – those not meeting the national annual standards for a five-year period till 2017 – had prepared action plans, but even those needed to be updated.

“Further... (NGT) can direct the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to ensure along with the concerned States that all NAC action plans are revised and updated and are also aligned with source apportionment studies, and that future interventions under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) are guided by these studies for data-driven and targeted pollution mitigation measures,” it said.

The report further states the CPCB should also be directed to verify that city-specific action plans are prioritising mitigation measures in relation to primary sources of pollution. It also called for quarterly progress reports from CPCB to the tribunal.

Other proposals made to NGT include asking the Union ministry of road transport and highways to furnish a status report on the vehicle scrapping, while asking the Union environment ministry to provide a status of the World Bank-assisted programme on state and regional airshed plans for Indian cities and states.