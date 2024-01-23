‘Asking CM to give my son back’: Mother of schoolboy thrashed to death in Delhi

The mother of a 12-year-old schoolboy, who died days after allegedly being thrashed by his seniors in Delhi, appealed to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to “give her son back”, saying that she admitted her son to a government school only by trusting him. The boy succumbed at a hospital last Saturday, and the post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday. Mother of the 12-year-old schoolboy on Tuesday appealed to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to “give her son back” (PTI)

“I ask (Delhi CM Arvind) Kejriwal only one thing, that please give my son back, whom I had admitted in a government school by trusting you. I had only sent my son to school for one day this month and my son ended up in a very bad condition. I still do not know what happened to my son as there are no CCTV cameras in the school,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In a video, she appeared distressed over her son's death and raised questions for the Kejriwal government. She said that she had voted for the government, trusting them with her child's education in a government school, and that the “government is accountable to her regarding her son.” She shared that her son had aspired to join the army, a dream now unfulfilled.

The family of the boy previously mentioned his ambition to become a fighter pilot and has called for strict action against those responsible.

The victim's father, Rahul Sharma, had earlier stated that his son was attacked by his seniors in school, resulting in injuries to his leg.

"On January 11, when my son, a student of Class VI, returned home from the government school, he was limping and was in extreme pain. I asked him about the matter, but he did not utter anything," Sharma had told PTI. He mentioned that the child was brought to a hospital where he received medication and was advised to rest for a few days. However, his health worsened, leading the family to take him to another hospital in Rohini, where he passed away on January 20.

In response to the incident, the Delhi government released a statement expressing condolences to the grieving family, acknowledging the loss of their child in a tragic incident.

“The alleged incident took place outside of the school's premises, as parents sought the CCTV footage that has been ascertained. A prompt inquiry has been ordered already in the matter soliciting a report from the committee within two days and a formal report from the head of the school is to be submitted by Tuesday,” the government said in a statement.

"The Delhi government is actively taking essential measures, including counselling students, to foster a positive state of mind and prevent any potential unforeseen incidents," the statement further said.