Covid-19: Delhi's caseload rises again; key govt meet on April 20
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 325 fresh cases, up by 26 infections from Wednesday's tally according to the Delhi health department reported. The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week. No covid-related deaths were reported from the capital.
The national capital had on Wednesday reported 299 cases, a rise of almost 50 per cent since Tuesday when it had reported 202 infections.
Delhi's Covid-19 tally and the total death toll due to the disease stood at 18,67,206 and 26,158 respectively on Thursday.
With a surge in covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain and top officials of the Delhi government will be present.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the Covid-19 situation and there is no need to panic since hospitalisations are low.
The Delhi government also issued guidelines for private schools in wake of the rising covid infections.
Earlier this month, the DDMA had withdrawn fine for not wearing masks in public places. On February 28, the Delhi government had lifted all restrictions.
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded the highest positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 during the third wave largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
-
Refinery project faces opposition again; organisation writes to CM seeking appointment
Weeks after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to prime minister Narendra Modi suggesting an alternative land for the Ratnagiri refinery project at Barsu-Solgaon in Rajapur tehsil, villagers have voiced their opposition. An organisation opposing the mega refinery, Refinery Virodhi Sanghatna, had on April 11 written to Thackeray expressing its disapproval. Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemical Limited was proposed in Rajapur's Nanar, but it was met with stiff opposition from locals, including fishermen and farmers.
-
30g gold bracelet returned to owner, thanks to roadside vendor’s presence of mind
A 60-year-old woman and roadside vendor in Kalyan alerted a traffic police constable after seeing a 30g gold bracelet on the road. The police immediately searched the person on CCTV footage and handed over the bracelet through the poor woman in Kalyan on Thursday. On Thursday morning, a 32-year-old resident of Kalyan, Sanket Dherange was having tea and breakfast at a stall in Mahatma Phule Chowk. Jahida Isar, the roadside vendor immediately informed the traffic cops.
-
Four cops suspended after ‘custodial death’ in Koderma, family demands arrest
The Koderma district administration on Thursday suspended four policemen, including station in-charge of Domchanch police station, after a 55-year-old man allegedly died in police custody. Body of 55-year-old a resident of Sabhi village, Arjun Saw, was found in Nirupahadi forest area, a few kilometres from the police station, on Wednesday morning.
-
Students will not be affected by SC decision, says MUHS about Dhule college
Mumbai Days after the Supreme Court stayed a recent Bombay high court (HC) order to start admissions to 100 seats at Dhule-based ACPM Medical College, students are a nervous wreck. While state officials are trying to salvage the matter at present, a voice of support has now come from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences clarifying that students will not be affected by this move.
-
Foodgrain production in Bihar looks positive
Bihar's total foodgrain production in kharif and rabi seasons in the financial year 2021-22 stands at 162.22 lakh tonnes, of which wheat production is estimated at 62.22 lakh metric tonnes and paddy at 71 lakh metric tonnes, as per the third estimate of foodgrain production compiled recently, which indicated that the state continues to be food sufficient, agriculture department officials said. N Saravana Kumar, secretary, agriculture, could not be reached for comment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics