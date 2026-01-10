At 4.2°C, Delhi records coldest temperature this season; AQI remains ‘very poor’

Delhi recorded its coldest morning on Saturday with the temperature plunging to 4.2°C, 2.7°C below normal. This is the season’s lowest so far and the lowest January minimum in the last two years, since 3.5°C on January 16, 2024, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data stated. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 5-7°C on Saturday, according to forecasts by the IMD. (ANI photo)

The national Capital’s air quality deteriorated further on Saturday morning, moving into the higher end of ‘very poor’ category. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 366 (very poor) at 9am on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The 24-hour average AQI was logged at 345 (poor) at 4pm on Friday.

Forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi suggest the air quality is likely to stay in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, before improving again on Sunday.

“The air quality is likely to be in the very poor category on Saturday. The air quality is likely to be in the poor category from Sunday to Monday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the poor to very poor category,” said the AQEWS bulletin.

The CPCB classifies air quality as “moderate” when the AQI is between 101 and 200, “poor” between 201 and 300, and “very poor” between 301 and 400. Beyond 400, air quality is termed “severe”.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, said, “The spike in pollution is being caused by the high humidity levels, as particulate pollutants stick to the water vapour droplets present in the atmosphere. This makes them heavy and they continue to linger in the lower levels of the atmosphere, leading to a degradation in the AQI.”

Meanwhile, the yellow alert by the Met department remained in place, warning of moderate to dense fog in parts of the city to continue in the next few hours as well as in the late night hours.

“In the coming days, however, only shallow fog is expected in the coming days” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 5-7°C on Saturday, according to forecasts by the IMD.

According to forecasts by the Met department, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 15-17°C on Saturday.