At 58, dengue cases see a dip in Delhi

New Delhi: The city recorded 58 dengue and 22 malaria cases last week, signalling a dip after weeks of rise in mosquito-borne diseases, according to data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Officials said the dip could be a result of plummeting temperature in the capital. (HT Photo)

The capital has reported 1,257 dengue cases till November 15, much fewer than the 4,533 cases recorded during the same period in 2024. The number of malaria cases reported till the 15th is 671, only slightly lower than the 728 malaria cases recorded in the same period last year.

Officials said the dip could be a result of plummeting temperature in the capital.

“The minimum temperature has already decreased to around 10 degrees celsius. The conditions for adult mosquitoes in an open environment are becoming less conducive,” a senior MCD official said last week.

The city saw 6,523 dengue cases during the same period in 2023; while in 2022 and 2021 it saw 2,761 and 5,277 cases, respectively. The number of malaria cases during the same period in 2023, 2022 and 2021 was recorded at 366, 212 and 166, respectively, suggesting a rise in the number of cases each year.

Delhi has so far this year reported only two confirmed dengue deaths, with officials stating that 13 other cases were being reviewed by the death audit committee.