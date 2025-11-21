Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

At 58, dengue cases see a dip in Delhi

ByAaditya Khatwani
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 04:12 am IST

The capital has reported 1,257 dengue cases till November 15, much fewer than the 4,533 cases recorded during the same period in 2024. The number of malaria cases reported till the 15th is 671, only slightly lower than the 728 malaria cases recorded in the same period last year.

New Delhi: The city recorded 58 dengue and 22 malaria cases last week, signalling a dip after weeks of rise in mosquito-borne diseases, according to data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Officials said the dip could be a result of plummeting temperature in the capital. (HT Photo)
Officials said the dip could be a result of plummeting temperature in the capital. (HT Photo)

The capital has reported 1,257 dengue cases till November 15, much fewer than the 4,533 cases recorded during the same period in 2024. The number of malaria cases reported till the 15th is 671, only slightly lower than the 728 malaria cases recorded in the same period last year.

Officials said the dip could be a result of plummeting temperature in the capital.

“The minimum temperature has already decreased to around 10 degrees celsius. The conditions for adult mosquitoes in an open environment are becoming less conducive,” a senior MCD official said last week.

The city saw 6,523 dengue cases during the same period in 2023; while in 2022 and 2021 it saw 2,761 and 5,277 cases, respectively. The number of malaria cases during the same period in 2023, 2022 and 2021 was recorded at 366, 212 and 166, respectively, suggesting a rise in the number of cases each year.

Delhi has so far this year reported only two confirmed dengue deaths, with officials stating that 13 other cases were being reviewed by the death audit committee.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / At 58, dengue cases see a dip in Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

New Delhi has recorded a decline in mosquito-borne diseases, with 58 dengue and 22 malaria cases reported last week, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Total dengue cases stand at 1,257, significantly lower than 2024’s 4,533. The drop is attributed to cooler temperatures, making conditions less favorable for mosquitoes, a trend observed in previous years.