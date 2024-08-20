At least 53 Delhi hospitals receive hoax bomb threats

NEW DELHI Bomb squad and police at Max Hospital in Saket. (HT Photo)

At least 53 private and government hospitals, and The Chanakya Mall in Chanakyapuri, received bomb threats through an email on Tuesday afternoon, but the threats were declared hoaxed by police after conducting searches.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Safdarjung Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital, Primus Hospital, Apollo Hospital, Aruna Asif Ali Hospital and Moolchand Hospital were among those to receive the hoax threats.

An investigator said. “Not all hospitals read the email as they received. We received calls hours after the email was sent. But we followed the standard operating procedure and sent the bomb disposal squad to hospitals that reported the matter.”

The email, with a subject line of “bombs in the building”, was sent around noon. The sender was named “Mui Sui” and the domain was a Gmail address. The sender wrote that explosives were placed inside the building in black polybags, police said. Further, police said that the sender sent the hoax threats to garner media publicity.

A second police officer said that police and bomb disposal squads were sent to hospitals but critical areas of the hospitals were not evacuated. “Sections like ICUs and other sensitive areas were not evacuated but some administrative areas were. In sensitive areas, anti-sabotage check was conducted,” the officer, requesting anonymity, said.

In an anti-sabotage check, an area is thoroughly scanned using detectors for suspicious material.

A doctor from Max Hospital, requesting anonymity, said, “I am not aware of any evacuation ordered due to the bomb hoax. I was in hospital till 2pm.”

Deputy commissioners of police said that they have not registered separate FIRs, as the threats would be registered as one incident.

Hoax bomb threats have become common in Delhi over the past few months. In May, over 300 schools in Delhi-NCR received threats in emails, followed by hospitals and museums. Delhi Police’s special cell was tasked with investigating the incident but there has been no breakthrough in the case so far.