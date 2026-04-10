New Delhi, Atal Canteens in Delhi will now serve lunch from 10.30 am to 2 pm and dinner from 6 pm to 9.30 pm, with a 30-minute buffer before services, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday. Atal canteen timings revised, 717 flats allotted for slum dwellers at DUSIB meeting

The revised timings are part of an overhaul approved during the 35th board meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board , chaired by Gupta, which also cleared the setup of resting centres for gig workers and allotment of housing to 717 slum dwellers.

Currently, canteens serve lunch from 11.30 am to 2 pm and dinner from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

The chief minister said around 100 existing Atal Canteens and distribution centres will be reorganised, with operational changes, including streamlined access for agencies and limited retention of facial recognition data for up to one month, to improve efficiency.

In an administrative decision, the financial approval limit of the DUSIB CEO was increased from ₹3 crore to ₹10 crore to expedite project execution. The tenure of agencies managing shelter homes was also extended till May 31 this year, or until new agencies take over.

Gupta also announced the development of dedicated resting centres and public utility hubs for gig workers and labourers, which will be integrated with Atal Canteens to provide food, rest and essential services under one roof. In several locations, urinal facilities will also be created, with officials directed to identify and notify suitable sites.

On the housing front, the board cleared allotment of EWS flats in Savda-Ghevra to 717 beneficiaries from slum clusters such as Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp. The beneficiaries will contribute towards maintenance, according to a statement.

Additionally, 221 beneficiaries from previously cleared clusters, including Indira Camp , G-Point , New Sanjay Camp , and Rajiv Camp , will also be allotted flats in the same area, it stated.

The meeting further approved a series of infrastructure and repair works aimed at improving living conditions, including repairs of EWS flats in Sultanpuri, making housing units in Dwarka Sector 16-B habitable, and development of civic amenities such as roads, parks and sewer systems in Bhalswa.

Gupta directed DUSIB to prepare a detailed report on its work over the past year to assess impact, track progress and identify areas needing improvement.

All schemes must be implemented in a time-bound, transparent and effective manner to ensure tangible benefits reach slum dwellers, workers and other vulnerable groups, she stressed.

"The goal is not just to roll out schemes, but to make sure they translate into real change on the ground," the chief minister said, reiterating the government's commitment to building a more inclusive and dignified urban environment.

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