Atishi orders inquiry into ‘blue water’ discharge from taps in Delhi

Delhi water Minister Atishi ordered swift action on Saturday in response to reports of blue foamy water coming from taps in some homes in Peeragarhi area in Delhi. The minister has directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to convene a meeting with senior officials and address the issue urgently. A detailed report is expected by July 29. Delhi minister Atishi in a press conference on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In a letter dated July 27 to chief secretary Naresh Kumar, Atishi highlighted that the alarming situation was brought to her attention through a social media video showing residents receiving bright blue foamy water. “This is a very shocking incident and needs urgent intervention. This could be just the tip of a bigger underlying problem and could have very serious consequences in future. This needs to be addressed immediately,” Atishi stated in the note.

Located in the west district of Delhi, Peeragarhi is one of the densely populated areas of the city. The area has numerous small-scale industrial units, including unregulated jeans dyeing operations. The exact cause of the blue foamy water has yet to be determined.

Some residents from different areas of Peeragarhi recently uploaded videos on social media which showed that blue water was coming from taps in some of the households.

According to the note, minister Atishi directed the chief secretary to meet with all senior officials from concerned departments; take immediate action on all surrounding polluting units. The letter further mentioned action would be taken against those found to be violating pollution norms. The water minister also demanded a detailed report by 5pm on July 29, Monday.