Atishi video row sent to Assembly Privileges Committee

New Delhi The Speaker concluded that a prima facie case of breach of privilege and contempt of the House exists. (HT PHOTO)

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has referred the matter of Punjab Police initiating action in the Atishi video controversy to the Privileges Committee, officials said on Wednesday.

In its reply to the Assembly Secretariat, the Punjab DGP’s office and the Jalandhar Police justified the FIR, asserting that forensic analysis confirmed it was manipulated video, and maintained that the term “Guru” was never uttered by Atishi, the leader of opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly, and was instead inserted into the footage to inflame religious sentiments in Punjab.

Assembly officials said that after examining the reply submitted by Punjab Police, and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra’s complaint, the Speaker concluded that a prima facie case of breach of privilege and contempt of the House exists.

“The Committee of Privileges has been directed to examine conduct and actions of AAP leader Iqbal Singh Bagga, the Director General of Police, Punjab, the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, the additional chief secretary (Home), Punjab, and any other persons found involved, and to submit its report to the House as per the Rules of Procedure,” said an official.

Mishra had alleged breach of privilege and violation of Article 361A of the Constitution, which provides that no person shall be liable to civil or criminal proceedings in respect of the publication of a substantially true report of the proceedings of a Legislative Assembly.