Attack on priest: 2 Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force operatives among 4 charge sheeted by NIA
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against four people, including two Canada-based operatives of the proscribed Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Punjab’s Jalandhar last year, an official said on Tuesday.
In the charge sheet filed in a special NIA court in Mohali on Monday, the federal agency said the Canada-based accused had hatched a conspiracy to kill the priest to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab. The priest, Kamaldeep Sharma, was shot at Bhar Singh Pura village in Phillaur in Jalandhar by Kamaljeet Sharma and Ram Singh alias “Sona” on the directions of Canada-based accused Arshdeep Singh alias “Prabh” and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the official said.
The priest was seriously injured in the attack. The case was first registered at Phillaur police station on January 31 last year and re-registered by the NIA on October 8, the official said.
The official said that following a thorough investigation, all the four accused were charge-sheeted under relevant sections of laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Further investigation in the case was underway, the NIA said.
Heavy rain lashes J&K, Srinagar-Leh highway blocked
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kashmir valley and Jammu on Tuesday, which disrupted vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Leh highway. “Cloudy weather is expected at Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Baltal, Panchtarni, Bararri, Amarnath holy cave and adjacent areas, with chances of intermittent rainfall throughout the day,” an independent weather forecaster said. Work to clear the blocked Srinagar-Leh highway is underway. Meanwhile, flash floods hit three villages of Kargil in Ladakh.
Punjab: Mann govt appoints Vijay Kumar Janjua as new chief secy
The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed 1989-batch IAS officer Vijay Kumar Janjua as the new chief secretary. Janjua replaces Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, a 1990-batch IAS officer, who has been posted as director general, Anirudh Tewari, relieving Jaspreet Talwar. In replacing Tewari, Janjua has superseded four IAS officers, including Arun Goel (1985), Vini Mahajan (1987), Ravneet Kaur (1988) and Anjali Bhawra (1988). Goel, Mahajan and the incumbent VK Bhawra are on central deputation.
Heavy rainfall to drench HP till July 9, yellow alert sounded
With heavy rainfall expected to drench the state till July 9, the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert, urging people to remain cautious. “Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightening are expected to take place at isolated places over the next four days in the plains and middle hills of the state,” said Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul. Parts of the state experienced moderate to light rainfall over the last 24 hours.
Ex-Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot concealed plot in wife’s name in poll affidavit: Vigilance
A month after former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested in a corruption case, the Punjab vigilance bureau has written to the Election Commission of India to initiate action against him for deliberately concealing information about a residential plot (500 square yard), registered in the name of his wife, in an affidavit attached with his nomination papers during the assembly elections.
HP Police constable recruitment exam: Probe cops’ involvement in paper leak scam: DGP tells SIT
Days after a chargesheet was filed in the police constable recruitment paper leak case, Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu on Tuesday directed the special investigation team to probe the involvement of cops. “There are three FIRs registered – one at Kangra, another at Solan and one with the crime investigation department – and the SIT will probe the role of police officers in all three,” he said.
