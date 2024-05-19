Attack planned by BJP, says Kanhaiya Kumar

Congress candidate for the North East Delhi seat Kanhaiya Kumar addressed a press conference on Saturday during which he alleged that attacks are being orchestrated against him by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it has not done any work in the constituency and was scared of losing the elections. He also shared photos of the alleged attacker with BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari and said that he was a habitual offender who was also campaigning for Tiwari. Congress candidate for the North East Delhi seat Kanhaiya Kumar at an election meeting in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT PHOTO)

On Friday, following a meeting with councillor Chhaya Sharma, when Kumar came out to meet his supporters, a person allegedly garlanded him after which he threw ink and tried to slap him. The councillor has also made a police complaint stating that when she tried to intervene, she was also manhandled.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“When the BJP could not answer to issues, when they could not say anything about the bad condition of roads in North East Delhi or the traffic menace, when they could not curb the increasing number of crimes in ‘Jamuna Paar’, they resorted to sending goons to attack us. If they are ready to discuss their work, we should have a debate facing each other. They know that they are about to lose. That is why they are sending goons to attack us,” said Kumar.

He added that his team has lodged a police complaint and have also complained to the election commission.

“The BJP leaders have been openly talking about changing the Constitution. This attack is not just on Kanhaiya Kumar but the democracy and Constitution of this country. I only have one question for Manoj Tiwari and the PM that why are they bringing violence to this democratic process,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the day Congress gave Kumar the party ticket, it was clear that he would have to face public opposition.

“The youth of North East Delhi are nourished by the principles of nationalism, whether they are Brahmins, Gujjars, Yadavs, or youth from any other caste, they are not ready to tolerate the anti-national ideology. Kumar is a symbol of divisive ‘tukde tukde’ thought throughout the country, and wherever he goes, this divisive, anti-national image will go with him. Due to this divisive image, in 2019, the people of his home district, Begusarai, rejected him, and now, whether they are youth from Seelampur Mustafabad or Timarpur Ghonda, all will ensure that Kumar loses his security deposit,” said Kapoor.