Audit RRTS plan to ensure seamless travel, Kailash Gahlot to NCR transport corp

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot has directed the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to conduct an independent audit of its Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) plan to ensure that passengers from different modes are able to travel seamlessly.

The first RRTS corridor, connecting Delhi to Meerut, will have three stations in Delhi, including the terminal station at Sarai Kale Khan.

Gahlot reviewed the progress of the RRTS corridor on Monday and directed NCRTC officials to speed up the construction work and ensure timely completion of the corridor.

The 82km long, high-speed corridor would have total 25 stations, including three in Delhi at Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan. The RRTS is anticipated to take off the roads nearly 1 lakh vehicles, thereby decongesting major roads in Delhi, the minister said.

“It is a matter of great pride that Delhi is developing as a hub for transport, and in spite of the high density and restricted land availability, we are able to explore and optimise the land usage without compromising the vehicular movement. But to us, pedestrian and passenger safety and convenience are the highest priority and NCRTC has been advised to conduct an independent audit for pedestrian and commuter safety and circulation within and around the stations,” Gahlot said in a statement.

The government said that Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) is a major aspect of the RRTS stations, and is crucial in easing traffic flow. It said MMI works on the principle of minimum interchanges, with maximum efficiency in terms of distance a person has to travel, level changes, waiting times, along with adoption of smart and safer technologies.