August’s dry run continues, rain deficiency in Delhi swells to 37%
The Safdarjung observatory, representative of Delhi’s weather, logged just 41.6mm of rain in August — a deficit of 82% compared to the new normal monthly average of 233.1mm.
Between June 1 and September 7, Delhi received 04.4mm of rain, a deficit of 37% compared to the normal of 480.9mm, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.
Little has changed in September so far, with the dry spell extending into the last month of monsoon.
The Capital has, in the first week of the month, received only 8.8mm of rain (during a short spell on Friday). Delhi usually receives 123.5mm of rain in all September, according to IMD data. Going by averages, until September 7, the city should have received 52.5mm.
IMD’s forecast shows no significant change is expected in the coming days either, with Delhi unlikely to record any rain on Thursday or Friday. It may receive isolated drizzles on Saturday.
In the absence of rain, Delhi was hot and humid yet again on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 37.2°C, three degrees above normal.
Won’t let one drop of water go out of Punjab: Sukhbir on SYL
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party convener, Arvind Kejriwal, for asserting that water from SYL canal should be given to Haryana from Punjab and also slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for “endorsing the anti-Punjab statement”. “Earlier, Mann was instrumental in weakening Punjab's case vis-a-vis Haryana by not protesting the latter's demand to get land allotted for a new Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh,” he said.
Punjab: Heads of main line churches call on Akal Takht jathedar
Amid the tension between Sikh leaders and Christian missionaries over the “forced” conversion of Sikhs to Christianity, heads of main line churches of Punjab on Wednesday met Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh at Takht secretariat on the premises of Golden Temple to discuss about the deadlock between both the communities over this issue.
PSPCL witnesses peak power demand even in September
The climate change has altered the pattern of power consumption in the state and also let the power corporation in tizzy. At the same time, the PSPCL has performed of its best capacity so far. The demand since June 2022 has been above 14000 MW, a never ever power consumption pattern of state.
Sale of Haryana plot by Delhi CM’s family newest flashpoint between LG, AAP
The development comes amid a raging confrontation between the LG and the Arvind Kejriwal-led elected government over multiple issues including those related to alleged irregularities by the AAP government in excise policy implementation, the construction of new classrooms, and the procurement of DTC buses.
In and around NCR: Thermal plants get fresh dates for green switch
With the environment ministry once again extending the various deadlines for thermal power plants to switch to pollution-control technologies, at least four of 12 plants within a 300km radius of Delhi now have time till December 2024 to adopt green technologies. For the remaining eight power plants, the deadline of December 2024 has been further pushed to 2026.
