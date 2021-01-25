Avoid areas around Republic Day parade routes on Jan 26: Traffic police
The city traffic police in an advisory issued on Sunday warned that several routes leading to Rajpath and Vijay Chowk near India would be shut from Monday evening, as the agency stepped up security in the area ahead of Republic Day on Tuesday. The police said these closures would impact traffic movement in and on the outer periphery of Lutyens’ Delhi till Tuesday afternoon.
Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Manish Kumar Agrawal said the parade will start from Vijay Chowk at 9.50 am and proceed towards National Stadium, while the tableaux will start at Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort ground.
Agrawal said no traffic will be allowed at Vijay Chowk from 6pm on Monday till the parade is over. Rajpath will also remain out of bounds for the period.
“No traffic will be allowed at Rajpath intersection from 11pm on Monday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road till the parade is over. C-Hexagon at the India Gate will also be shut for traffic from 5 am on Tuesday till the tableaux crosses Tilak Marg. From 4am on Tuesday, traffic at Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on either carriageway,” the joint commissioner said.
He asked residents to plan their journeys in advance, and avoid the parade and tableaux routes between 4am and 12.30pm on Tuesday.
If the journey is unavoidable, Agrawal said commuters are advised to take Ring Road via Ashram Chowk to reach Sarai Kale Khan and I.P. Flyover to Rajghat. From SJ Madarsa, via Lodhi Road T-intersection through Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS chowk one can reach the Ring Road to head towards Dhaula Kuan and reach Mandir Marg via Shankar Road. From Ring Road, the route towards the ISBT, Chandni Ram Akhara, Mall Road to Azadpur will also be available, the officer said.
