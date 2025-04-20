Ayushman Bharat cards to roll out for elderly in Delhi on April 28

The Delhi government will distribute Ayushman Bharat Cards to a few eligible senior citizens on April 28, marking the launch of the scheme for residents aged 70 and above, health minister Pankaj Singh said on Saturday. Union home minister Amit Shah, LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta and health minister Pankaj Singh at the event. (ANI)

The announcement came after the event held on the occasion of World Liver Day, which was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, and lieutenant governor VK Saxena.

Speaking to HT at the government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Singh said, “While some of the first beneficiaries will receive their cards on April 28, the rest will have theirs delivered to their homes over the coming weeks.”

The government had previously distributed the first Ayushman Bharat cards to 19 residents on April 10 as part of the Centre’s flagship health schemes — the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Under AB-PMJAY, Delhi residents are entitled to cashless treatment for 1,961 medical procedures across 27 specialities. The coverage includes the cost of medicines, diagnostic services, hospitalisation, ICU care, surgeries, and more.

The government has also identified 80 locations for setting up Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the coming months, the health minister said. “Doctors at Arogya Mandirs will be recruited under the National Health Mission (NHM), not on an ad-hoc basis,” he added.

To be sure, AB-PMJAY functions as a component of the broader PM-ABHIM framework, which seeks to strengthen public health infrastructure across India.

ILBS launches nationwide liver health initiative

At the same event, ILBS launched HEALD — Healthy Liver Education and Alcohol-associated Liver Disease Prevention — a nationwide campaign aimed at addressing India’s rising liver disease burden through awareness, prevention, rehabilitation, and policy integration.

Unveiling the initiative, Union minister Amit Shah said, “The HEALD initiative is not just a campaign — it’s a movement to save lives, protect families, and build a healthier India.”

During the event, chief minister Gupta announced the expansion of ILBS centres across Delhi. Stressing the need to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and upgrade medical technology, she said, “On Liver Day, let us all pledge that it is our shared responsibility to ensure no citizen suffers due to a lack of healthcare.”

“Delhi receives patients from all over the country. As the capital, it’s our responsibility to make healthcare more hi-tech and accessible,” she said. Encouraging organ donation, she added, “More and more people should come forward — one donor can help save many lives.”

Union home minister Shah also urged the youth to prioritise their health. “The youth will shape India’s next 40 to 50 years. I urge them to dedicate two hours to physical activity and ensure they get at least six hours of sleep for their mental well-being,” he said.

Meanwhile, LG Saxena praised the current government’s focus on healthcare. “Under CM Gupta’s leadership, healthcare has become a central part of the administration’s policy agenda. Delhi should lead the way in healthcare innovation and delivery. We may have lagged in the past, but the present government is working hard to bridge that gap.”

The event also honoured champions of liver health, including MP Sujeet Kumar, for pioneering the Viral Hepatitis (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025.