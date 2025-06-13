Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Ayushman Bharat services start at private hospital in Delhi

ByRidhima Gupta
Jun 13, 2025 06:26 AM IST

The hospital will offer 10,000 free cancer screenings — 5,000 mammography and 5,000 Pap smear tests — as part of a women’s health campaign

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched Ayushman Bharat services at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta at the hospital on Thursday. (HT Photo)
At an event to mark Cancer Survivor Month, Gupta also inaugurated a new 3D digital mammography unit and announced a major push toward preventive care for women. The hospital will offer 10,000 free cancer screenings — 5,000 mammography and 5,000 Pap smear tests — as part of a women’s health campaign.

The move enables eligible patients to access free cancer care under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which provides health insurance cover of up to 5 lakh per family per year to vulnerable populations.

“This unit is specially designed for the early detection of breast cancer in women, enabling timely treatment. Equipped with fully digital technology, it ensures quick and accurate diagnosis using the latest medical equipment. Cancer is a disease that causes emotional turmoil for entire families when it strikes. However, advancements in medical science today have made early detection and effective treatment possible,” Gupta said.

To improve outreach, the hospital also announced the rollout of a mobile diagnostic van equipped with mammography and lab services. It will travel across Delhi to underserved areas, offering clinical breast exams, cervical cancer screening, and lifestyle counselling.

Ayushman Bharat is a flagship health scheme of the government aimed at achieving health coverage. On April 5, an MoU was inked with the Union ministry of health and family welfare to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). With this, Delhi has become the 35th state to adopt the scheme.

Dr Emmanuel Rupert, managing director and group CEO of Narayana Health, said the new initiatives aim to combine advanced technology with strong community outreach to improve early detection.

