Bamboo park Baansera records cleaner air, lower heat than Delhi greens: DTU study

A bamboo-based green space developed along the Yamuna floodplain has delivered measurably better air quality, lower temperatures and improved soil health than both dense urban areas and some of Delhi’s most established parks, according to a comparative environmental study conducted by Delhi Technological University (DTU) for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The findings suggest that bamboo-based urban green infrastructure can serve as an effective buffer against air pollution, contribute to localised cooling, mitigate heat stress and enhance environmental conditions in dense urban settings (HT Archive)

The study, carried out at the request of lieutenant governor VK Saxena, assessed environmental parameters at Baansera, the bamboo-centric landscape along the Yamuna floodplain, and compared them with readings from dense urban locations such as ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, ITO, Mayur Vihar, Patparganj and Nehru Nagar, as well as established green spaces such as Amrit Biodiversity Park, Kalindi Kunj and Lodi Garden.

The assessment was conducted over eight days between October 28 and 31, and November 19 and 22 this year, during which researchers measured air quality, ambient and ground temperature, and soil quality across all sites.

According to the findings, the air quality index (AQI) recorded at Baansera was consistently lower than at both urban sites and other green spaces dominated by conventional tree cover. “Even in comparison with large, mature parks such as Lodi Garden, Baansera showed better air quality readings during the monitoring period,” the report noted.

Researchers attributed the improvement to bamboo’s higher carbon dioxide absorption and oxygen release capacity, which helped reduce particulate matter and gaseous pollutants while creating a distinct local microclimate.

Temperature measurements also showed significant variation. Ambient air temperature at Baansera was 9.7% lower than that recorded at other green spaces and 19.2% lower than in nearby urban areas. Ground temperatures were around 7% lower, indicating the site’s potential role in mitigating the urban heat island effect.

Soil quality at Baansera was also found to be superior to that of other parks and open spaces surveyed. The study linked this to bamboo’s dense root system and higher organic matter content, which improve soil structure, moisture retention and overall stability.

