Ban on bikes, autos to be enforced strictly at UER-II, say Delhi officials

New Delhi An autorickshaw enters the access-controlled road. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Authorities concerned will step up safety standards and enforcement on the newly developed Urban Extension Road II (UER-II), with emphasis on halting access to two-wheelers and three-wheelers to reduce the risk of accidents, officials familiar with the matter said.

Issues were discussed in a review meeting on the road, chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta, with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to strengthen inter-agency coordination along the access-controlled corridor.

“The presence of such restricted categories of vehicles on an access-controlled road not only increases the likelihood of crashes but also disrupts traffic flow, especially during peak hours. The issue was flagged as a recurring problem, indicating gaps in on-ground enforcement and monitoring along certain entry and exit points,” an official, requesting anonymity, said.

The chief minister directed the deployment of the Delhi traffic police along UER-II to prevent the entry of prohibited vehicles. Traffic police teams have been instructed to maintain a sustained presence on vulnerable stretches and junctions, and to take action against any violations.

Besides traffic-related issues, concerns were also raised about solid waste and sewage being dumped into roadside drains from neighbouring residential and commercial areas. Officials noted that garbage and untreated waste flowing into the drainage system could choke stormwater drains, particularly during the monsoon, increasing the risk of waterlogging and damage to road infrastructure.

The matter was flagged as both a civic and environmental issue, with officials stressing that clogged drains could compromise the structural safety of the road and reduce its lifespan. During the meeting, responsibility for monitoring and preventing illegal dumping was assigned to local civic and landowning agencies.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have been asked to coordinate with field staff to ensure that residents and establishments in nearby areas do not dispose of waste or sewage into drains running along the UER-II. Officials said regular inspections and local-level coordination would be required to address the issue.

Officials said that the civic agencies have also been asked to improve communication mechanisms so that instances of dumping or encroachment could be reported and addressed promptly. The emphasis, officials said, was on preventive action, rather than clean-ups.

UER-II is a key infrastructure project aimed at decongesting inner-city roads and providing a faster alternative for cross-city traffic. With enforcement measures and civic monitoring now being reinforced, officials said the objective was to maintain safety standards and ensure that the highway functions as originally intended.