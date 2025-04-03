‘Bangladeshis’ in Delhi: Police file ‘mother conspiracy’ FIRs

Delhi Police have registered at least two so-called “mother conspiracy” first information reports (FIRs) as part of a larger crackdown on the alleged conspiracy behind illegal Bangladeshi immigrants staying in the Capital, according to officials familiar with the matter. Police commissioner Sanjay Arora on March 6 ordered various units to register FIRs by April 5 to investigate networks facilitating illegal migration. (Representational image)

The action follows a directive from police commissioner Sanjay Arora, who on March 6 ordered various units to register six such FIRs by April 5 to investigate “networks” facilitating illegal migration from Bangaldesh.

Investigators have also been told to also zero in on anyone found helping illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

“A drive to take action is to be undertaken, against all persons who have, or are helping illegal Bangladesh/ Rohingya immigrants towards facilitating their stay into India, arranging settlement in India, creating fake identity documents and address proofs, facilitating movement towards Delhi, providing or arranging jobs in Delhi and providing or renting accommodation in Delhi,” the order read.

A “mother conspiracy”, according to a police official familiar with the matter said, implies larger conspiracy in the case of rising illegal migration from Bangladesh in Delhi. “The FIRs have been or will be done to investigate the route taken by people, the last port before and after entering India... who are the people helping Bangladeshis acquire documents and people behind the larger conspiracy”.

The commissioner, in an order seen by HT, detailed the process and issued specific directions to deputy commissioners and other units.

According to the directive, the special cell, crime branch, and the two law and order zones were instructed to register cases targeting individuals and organisations aiding illegal Bangladeshi immigrants — helping them enter India, secure fake documents, find housing, and obtain jobs in Delhi.

“Two FIRs have been registered by special cell. Further probe is underway,” an officer aware of the matter said. Details and sections of the charges have not been disclosed.

Arora’s order mandated a thorough review of cases involving illegal immigrants deported in 2024 and 2025. Data from approximately 151 deportees was to be re-examined, with the special commissioner (Intelligence) tasked with compiling information from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and district officials by March 8.

The findings were to be shared among senior officers, with final reports due by March 25. The special cell was then required to analyse the information and prepare a database for a presentation on March 30.

“On the basis of the analytical findings and schema, drafts of the ‘mother conspiracy’ FIR shall be prepared by special CP/special cell… by April 1,” the order said.

The commissioner directed that these FIRs were then to be registered by April 5 — two each by the special cell and crime branch, and one each by the two law and order zones.

“Take up investigation in the right earnest by constituting special investigation teams of seasoned officers,” Arora’s order read.

Arora asked all deputy commissioners and units to conduct intensive drives to identify, detain and deport fresh cases.

The renewed crackdown comes months after Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena issued a directive in December to identify and deport illegal immigrants. Following, this, Delhi Police conducted an extensive two-month verification drive between December and January, primarily in south and central Delhi. Over 16,000 individuals were screened, with more than 850 detained for document verification. At least 50 were subsequently deported.

However, the operation was temporarily suspended due to the assembly elections in February.

Following the elections, Union home minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting with Delhi Police officials, where one of the key discussions focused on dismantling networks supporting illegal immigrants. Senior officers said one of the discussions in the meeting was about police cracking down on “systems” supporting illegal immigrants by providing them shelter, forged documents and other services to stay.