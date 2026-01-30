Bank employee cycling to work crushed to death by truck in Chirag Dilli

A 56-year-old employee of a nationalised bank was killed after a speeding truck ran him over in south Delhi’s Chirag Dilli area on Thursday, police said. The truck driver, Arun Kumar (29), a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar, was apprehended at the scene. He was sent for a medical examination, including blood alcohol and drug tests. (Representational image)

The accident occurred around 2 pm under the Chirag Dilli flyover traffic signal. The victim, identified as Raju Kajaniya, a resident of Anna Nagar in ITO, was cycling to work and waiting at the signal when the truck hit him from behind and ran over him.

Police said a PCR call was received from a commuter reporting a fatal accident involving a bicycle and a Haryana-registered truck.

“A team rushed to the spot and found a man’s body lying on the road. A damaged bicycle and a truck with an HR registration number were also present. The bicycle was mangled and the man had come under the wheels of the truck,” a senior police officer said.

Kajaniya was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The crime team inspected the spot and the body was later shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The truck driver, Arun Kumar (29), a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar, was apprehended at the scene. He was sent for a medical examination, including blood alcohol and drug tests. Police said they are also checking whether the truck had valid permission to enter Delhi during daytime and whether traffic rules were violated.

Kajaniya is survived by his wife and two children. He worked as an office assistant at Punjab National Bank for several years.