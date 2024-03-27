 Bank staff among 4 held in mule accounts racket in Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bank staff among 4 held in mule accounts racket in Delhi

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Mar 27, 2024 10:45 PM IST

Police said the four operated two current bank accounts through which nearly ₹6 crore was transacted over a period of 3-4 months

The Delhi Police on Wednesday announced that they have busted a syndicate that provided cyber criminals with mule accounts —bank accounts opened by fraudsters to park their ill-gotten wealth — and added that they have arrested four people, including an official at a private bank, in connection with the case.

Vikas Ahuja, the alleged mastermind, in police custody. (HT photo)
Vikas Ahuja, the alleged mastermind, in police custody. (HT photo)

The arrested were identified as Vikas Ahuja, 45, the alleged mastermind of the racket, Dilip Kumar,32, a chartered accountant who took care of illegal financial transactions into the mule accounts, Ishu (goes by a single name), 26, and Ajay Banshkar, 40. Officer said they seized nine cellphones, 10 bank passbooks, and four ATM cards from the accused.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police said the four operated two current bank accounts through which nearly 6 crore was transacted over a period of 3-4 months.

Their arrest came following investigation into a cheating case registered in January at the southwest district’s cyber police station, based on a complaint filed by a city resident, said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena.

Manish Kumar Meena, the complainant, alleged that on January 2, some unknown people approached him on the messaging app Telegram and offered him part-time work, through which he could earn 1,000-1,500 as commission by just rating various cuisines on online platforms. He was tricked into transferring money in their bank accounts in the name of creating his ID, and lost 5.37 lakh before he realised he was duped, and lodged a complaint after the suspects deleted their Telegram IDs, said the DCP.

“During the investigation, a team led by cyber police station’s head, inspector Vikas Kumar Buldak, and sub-inspector Sumit (goes by single name) found that the two bank accounts in which Manish’s money was transferred were opened in the name of two firms, both operating from separate rented shops in central Delhi’s Regarpura near Karol Bagh. An analysis of the bank accounts showed transactions of nearly 6 crore. Eleven more cyber complaints were found linked with the accounts,” said DCP Meena.

The team first identified and questioned the owners of the bank accounts and the two firms, who turned out to be people living in a remote village in Madhya Pradesh. The two revealed that they were brought to Delhi by Banshkar, who promised them a job, arranged food and stay for them, used their credentials for opening two separate bank accounts, and paid 2,000 for each. The two were unaware that their credentials were also used to open the two fake business firms, investigators said.

The owners of the two shops were questioned. They told the investigators that they rented out their shops to Ishu. The police first arrested Banshkar in the last week of February. His interrogation led to the arrest of Kumar and Ishu over the next 20 days.

“The interrogation of the three men led to the arrest of Ahuja from Laxmi Nagar last week… He was being paid 1.5 lakh as commission for each account, and 1% of each transaction as commission,” DCP Meena said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

News / Cities / Delhi / Bank staff among 4 held in mule accounts racket in Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On