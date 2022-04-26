Home / Cities / Delhi News / Bhalswa landfill fire: Gopal Rai asks Delhi pollution panel to submit report in 24 hours
delhi news

Bhalswa landfill fire: Gopal Rai asks Delhi pollution panel to submit report in 24 hours

  • As many as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) have been on the spot, trying to douse the flames since 5.45pm. A senior north MCD official said the corporation has deployed excavators to dump sand on the source of the fire.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai. (ANI/File)
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai. (ANI/File)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 11:12 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said he has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the Bhalswa landfill fire, that broke out earlier in the day, within 24 hours. The incident marked the fourth such largescale fire in Delhi's landfill over the last month, with the other three taking place in Ghazipur.

“Have instructed DPCC to investigate all aspects of the fire at Bhalswa landfill and submit a report within 24 hours,” Rai's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

As many as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) have been on the spot, trying to douse the flames since 5.45pm. A senior north MCD official said the corporation has deployed excavators to dump sand on the source of the fire. Whether the incident occurred due to methane generation or some human activity is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

A massive fire was reported three times over the last month at the Ghazipur landfill site - March 28, April 10 and April 20. According to DFS data, there have been four fire incidents in Ghazipur so far this year, three in Bhalswa and two in Okhla.

Last week, Rai had said the Delhi government would study a system installed in Mumbai to capture Methane from rotting waste and replicate the same in the national capital to prevent such frequent fires in landfills.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi news gopal rai landfill site landfill fire delhi fire dfs + 6 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The accident took place on Mahroni road in Lalitpur district (For Representation)

    UP: Four die, 34 injured in Lalitpur accident

    Four people were killed and 34 others suffered injuries when a private bus fell into a nullah about 20 feet down in a bid to save a motorcyclist on Mahroni road in Lalitpur district on Tuesday evening, police said. The motorcyclist, who too was hit, also died. Expressing his grief over the loss of life in the mishap, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials concerned to ensure best treatment to the injured.

  • CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya besides parliamentary affairs and finance minister Suresh Khanna attended the ceremony (Sourced)

    UP: Newly elected 36 MLCs take oath

    All the 36 newly elected members of the UP Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) were administered oath in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday. UP Legislative Council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh administered the oath to the new MLCs at a simple ceremony at Tilak Hall here. Besides the CM, prominent among those who attended the function included deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya besides parliamentary affairs and finance minister Suresh Khanna.

  • Policemen at the encounter site at Kukrail Dubagga Picnic spot road, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

    Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in Lucknow

    A criminal carrying a reward of 15,000 on hArush'shead, was arrested after an encounter under Indiranagar police station in Lucknow on Tuesday. ADCP North Prachi Singh said the criminal -- Arush Arora alias Luv-- suffered bullet injuries in both his legs during the encounter. She said teams from Gudamba police station, Indiranagar police station and crime branch chased Arush from Scorpio Club of Gudamba. Arush entered into the Kukrail jungle and started firing.

  • On Tuesday, Anand Limaye, additional chief secretary of the state home department, was asked to prepare the report, which is expected to be submitted to state chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava by Tuesday evening (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

    State refutes allegations of Ranas’ ‘ill-treatment’ at police station

    Mumbai Refuting the allegations of Independent parliamentarian Navneet Kaur Rana's 'ill-treatment at a police station', state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that he did not find any substance in her claims. On Tuesday, additional chief secretary of the state home department, Anand Limaye, was asked to prepare the report, which is expected to be submitted to state chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava by Tuesday evening.

  • Delhi brought back penalty of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 for not wearing masks in public places on April 20 in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

    Delhi government's over 70 enforcement teams to ensure adherence to Covid norms

    On April 20, three weeks after lifting the penalty of 500 for not wearing masks in public spaces, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought back the mandate. The authority also announced aggressive random testing at public places that was dialed down in view of declining Covid-19 cases last month.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out