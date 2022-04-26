Bhalswa landfill fire: Gopal Rai asks Delhi pollution panel to submit report in 24 hours
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said he has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the Bhalswa landfill fire, that broke out earlier in the day, within 24 hours. The incident marked the fourth such largescale fire in Delhi's landfill over the last month, with the other three taking place in Ghazipur.
“Have instructed DPCC to investigate all aspects of the fire at Bhalswa landfill and submit a report within 24 hours,” Rai's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.
As many as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) have been on the spot, trying to douse the flames since 5.45pm. A senior north MCD official said the corporation has deployed excavators to dump sand on the source of the fire. Whether the incident occurred due to methane generation or some human activity is yet to be ascertained, the official added.
A massive fire was reported three times over the last month at the Ghazipur landfill site - March 28, April 10 and April 20. According to DFS data, there have been four fire incidents in Ghazipur so far this year, three in Bhalswa and two in Okhla.
Last week, Rai had said the Delhi government would study a system installed in Mumbai to capture Methane from rotting waste and replicate the same in the national capital to prevent such frequent fires in landfills.
-
UP: Four die, 34 injured in Lalitpur accident
Four people were killed and 34 others suffered injuries when a private bus fell into a nullah about 20 feet down in a bid to save a motorcyclist on Mahroni road in Lalitpur district on Tuesday evening, police said. The motorcyclist, who too was hit, also died. Expressing his grief over the loss of life in the mishap, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials concerned to ensure best treatment to the injured.
-
UP: Newly elected 36 MLCs take oath
All the 36 newly elected members of the UP Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) were administered oath in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday. UP Legislative Council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh administered the oath to the new MLCs at a simple ceremony at Tilak Hall here. Besides the CM, prominent among those who attended the function included deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya besides parliamentary affairs and finance minister Suresh Khanna.
-
Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in Lucknow
A criminal carrying a reward of ₹15,000 on hArush'shead, was arrested after an encounter under Indiranagar police station in Lucknow on Tuesday. ADCP North Prachi Singh said the criminal -- Arush Arora alias Luv-- suffered bullet injuries in both his legs during the encounter. She said teams from Gudamba police station, Indiranagar police station and crime branch chased Arush from Scorpio Club of Gudamba. Arush entered into the Kukrail jungle and started firing.
-
State refutes allegations of Ranas’ ‘ill-treatment’ at police station
Mumbai Refuting the allegations of Independent parliamentarian Navneet Kaur Rana's 'ill-treatment at a police station', state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that he did not find any substance in her claims. On Tuesday, additional chief secretary of the state home department, Anand Limaye, was asked to prepare the report, which is expected to be submitted to state chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava by Tuesday evening.
-
Delhi government's over 70 enforcement teams to ensure adherence to Covid norms
On April 20, three weeks after lifting the penalty of ₹500 for not wearing masks in public spaces, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought back the mandate. The authority also announced aggressive random testing at public places that was dialed down in view of declining Covid-19 cases last month.
