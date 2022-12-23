Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Delhi tomorrow, police issues traffic advisory

The national capital is expected to witness heavy traffic on Saturday in view of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Delhi traffic police said. The traffic officials have advised commuters to avoid traveling on the route from the Badarpur border to Red Fort and take maximum use of public transport, reported news agency ANI.

The Congress' foot march led by party MP Rahul Gandhi will enter Delhi at 6 am on Saturday via the Badarpur border. The participants will walk towards Ashram via Mathura Road and continue on to Zakir Hussain Marg, India Gate, Tilak Marg, ITO, and Red Fort. A group of Congress leaders will then walk to Raj Ghat from Red Fort via Netaji Subhash Marg to pay obeisance to national leaders. The leaders are expected to reach Raj Ghat at around 4:30 pm.

Earlier, the traffic police had requested Congress leaders to use Ring road for the yatra.

Meanwhile, according to the chairman of the communications department of Delhi Congress Anil Bharadwaj, around 40,000 people from different parts of the national capital have signed up to join the march.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Haryana. The party launched the mass contact program with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and to raise issues such as unemployment, inflation, and poverty.