Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive
The historic Red Fort has been shut for the public at least till January 26 (Republic Day) as carcasses of dead crows found within the premises of the monument tested positive for the H5N1 virus that causes bird flu.
The Delhi government’s animal husbandry department said around 15 crows were found dead on the premises of the Red Fort last week after which their samples were sent to Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Jalandhar, Punjab.
“The result of at least one of the samples is positive for avian influenza. We have directed the authorities to restrict public entry into the monument’s premises. This will be in place till January 26 until further orders are issued,” said a senior official of the department.
“Deep sanitisation and cleaning of the area is now being carried out,” the official said.
Following the letter from Delhi government’s animal husbandry unit, the Archeological Survey of India issued an order to keep Red Fort shut for visitors till Thursday (January 21).
The report from the Red Fort comes just three days after an owl, found dead in the Delhi zoo, tested positive for bird flu on Saturday.
There are no major restrictions on the sale or consumption of chicken or eggs in Delhi at the moment. Preventive measures such as shutting of the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market, ban on sale of chicken or processed chicken or eggs and import of live birds were revoked last week by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhiwale: An evening in Babu Lal's village
