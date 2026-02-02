Birders gather for Big Bird Day 2026 in Delhi

Bird enthusiasts from across Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) participated in the Big Bird Day (BBD) 2026 on Sunday, eager to document the rich avian species found in the region. An Orange-headed thrush that was seen . (Courtesy: mohan singh)

While the total species count will likely be released on Friday, notable sightings included the baikal teal and the smoky warbler – both at Mandothi village in Haryana’s Jhajjar.

Over 30 locations were covered across NCR, which included birding hotspots such as Chandu, Surajpur, Mandothi, Bhondsi, Dhanauri, Mangar Bani, Sultanpur, Okhla Bird Sanctaury and the Yamuna floodplains, among others.

Last year, a total of 243 species were recorded at the Big Bird Day, while 234 were logged in 2024.

Nikhil Devasar, organiser of BBD, said sizable sightings were made on Sunday for this time of the year. “There were some interesting sightings and it will take four to five days to compile the species list. However, the bird count and density at most places was very good,” Devasar said.

Birder Rakesh Ahlawat spotted the baikal teal and Pia Sethi sighted the smoky warbler at Mandothi village. “Both the species are rare sightings in general,” Devasar said.

Meanwhile, Faiyaz Khudsar, scientist in-charge of DDA’s biodiversity parks programme, said overall bird numbers were down this time. “While overall bird numbers were down, species diversity showed a positive trend in the DDA Biodiversity parks. This year’s winter season was delayed. Besides, an extended monsoon created a lot of ephemeral water bodies in Rajasthan. Therefore, there was a delay in the arrival of migratory birds and caused thinner flocks overall,” he added.

BBD was also celebrated across Delhi’s biodiversity parks under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). At the Yamuna Biodiversity Park (YBP), the team recorded the ferruginous pochard, Eurasian wigeon and pied avocet as noteworthy sightings, besides pallas gull and orange headed thrush.

“Whereas Tilpath Valley Biodiversity Park recorded the red breasted flycatcher and the yellow eyed babbler. At the Tughlaqabad Biodiversity Park, a black redstart was a noteworthy sighting while at the Northern Ridge (Kamla Nehru Ridge), orange headed thrush was seen. Ferruginous pochard and marsh harriers were noteworthy sightings at Kalindi Biodiversity Park,” Khudsar said.