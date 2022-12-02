Bishnoi aide Prince Tewatia arrested

The Delhi police on Friday said they have arrested Prince Tewatia (30), a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

At least four automatic pistols, five country-made pistols and 31 rounds of bullets, which Tewatia bought in Punjab, were recovered from him, the police said.

Rohit Meena, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said Tewatia, who had come out on parole in the third week of August, was supposed to surrender to police on October 27 but did not. While out on parole, Tewatia and his accomplices had stolen a Fortuner car in Delhi Cantonment after threatening the owner at gunpoint, police said.

“The suspect was intercepted on a TVS Apache motorcycle at Chhawla, Najafgarh drain last week. One loaded pistol was recovered from his possession. He was carrying a back-pack that had more weapons and ammunition. A case has been registered under the Arms Act. The recovered motorcycle was stolen from the area of Tilak Nagar police station,” said an investigating officer.

Tewatia is involved in at least 16 cases, including two murders, police said. “He was earlier associated with south Delhi’s Rohit Chaudhary gang, which is involved in cases of extortion, robbery and a betting racket. Before this, Tewatia was arrested in October 2020 by the our special cell. While in jail, he met Lawrence Bishnoi and other members of his gang, which he joined in prison,” said an officer.

The police have charged Bishnoi for the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala on May 29.