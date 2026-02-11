Bishnoi gang claims Bawana businessman’s murder

A day after a 35-year-old businessman was shot dead in Bawana, a social media post was shared on Tuesday in which alleged associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the killing. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (HT Archive)

The post was uploaded on a social media account with username “Randeep Malik Anil Pandit”, and mentioned that the businessman, Vaibhav Gandhi, was interfering in the gang’s activities. Further, through the post, the accused also issued a warning that if anybody else comes in between the gang’s activities, will see dire consequences.

It later has mention of the Jitender Gogi Maan group, the Hashim Baba gang and the Kala Rana group.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the post that was circulated.

At around 12.51pm on Monday, Gandhi was standing outside his factory in Bawana industrial area with a laptop bag in his hands, when three men arrived on a motorcycle and tried to snatch the bag. Gandhi tried to run away, following which the assailants chased him for nearly 50 metres and fired bullets at him. He was injured and the accused fled with the bag. Gandhi was then taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Senior police officers said they were verifying the authenticity of the post and trying to ascertain if Gandhi was involved in any activities against the gangs. They said the special cell has been roped in due to alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been linked to several high-profile killings across the country.

“We are probing the murder case from multiple angles, including the claims made in the post. Efforts are being made to identify and nab the killers,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar V Swami.