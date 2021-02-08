IND USA
Home / Cities / Delhi News / BJP announces list for February 28 polls
New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta with Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and party councillors stages a 'Satyagrah' protest demanding the release of the due fund of corporations, near APP office in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI22-12-2020_000151B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta with Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and party councillors stages a 'Satyagrah' protest demanding the release of the due fund of corporations, near APP office in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI22-12-2020_000151B)(PTI)
delhi news

BJP announces list for February 28 polls

The BJP has given preference to leaders from the local units while choosing its candidates.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:20 AM IST

The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for the February 28 municipal bypolls, a day after the AAP and the Congress announced their candidates.

The BJP has given preference to leaders from the local units while choosing its candidates.

From ward Rohini C, the BJP has fielded Rakesh Goyal, the mandal (ward level) president, against AAP’s Ram Chander, who is a former MLA from Bawana, and Congress’ Mewati Barwala, a former councillor.

The ward comes under the Bawana assembly constituency which is considered an AAP stronghold. Ram Chander had won the Bawana assembly constituency in the 2017 bypoll. In 2020 assembly polls, the AAP fielded the sitting councillor BSP’s Jai Bhagwan, whose victory necessitated the bypoll.

From ward number 62N (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi, BJP has fielded former councillor late Renu Jaju’s daughter-in-law, Surabhi Jaju. The bypoll on this seat was necessitated after Jaju’s death two years ago.

Though it is considered a BJP stronghold, from where Renu Jaju contested and won, it is going to be a tough fight as Surabhi Jaju is pitted against AAP’s Sunita Mishra, who is party’s mohalla coordinator and also secretary of AAP’s women’s wing in the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency. The Congress has fielded Mamta, who is contesting for the first time.

In east Delhi’s Chauhan Bangar ward, the BJP has given the ticket to Mohd. Nazir Ansari, who is a former president of BJP’s minority wing in northeast district. He is pitted against Congress’ Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, the son of former MLA senior party leader Mateen Ahmed and AAP’s Mohammad Ishaq Khan, a former MLA from Seelampur.

In ward 2-E (Trilokpuri), the contest will be between BJP’s Om Prakash Gugarwal, former president of the party’s local unit, and AAP’s Vijay Kumar, a former secretary of All India Safai Mazdoor Union. The Congress has fielded Bal Kishan, who was party’s candidate in 2017 municipal polls from the same ward.

For ward number 08-E (Kalyanpuri), the BJP has chosen Siya Ram Kanojia, a local party worker, against AAP’s Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam), a senior party leader from Kondli unit. The Congress has fielded Dharampal Maurya, who has contested municipal polls in 2012 and 2017.

Topics
bharatiya janata party
app
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the cause of the blaze is yet to be established.(ANI Photo)
Officials of north civic body said that other than increasing revenue of the municipality, the initiative will also create jobs for a lot of unemployed youths.
On Friday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in the Lok Sabha had announced that the third phase of the vaccination drive for people aged over 50 will begin after the second week of March.(Bloomberg)
AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak addressing a press conference.(Image via Twitter)
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the first week of the campaign will focus on outreach regarding the two-wheeler segment including electric bikes and e-scooters to accelerate its adoption.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
Around 1,000 shanties burnt down in Tughlaqabad.(Burhaan Kinu/HT)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Sanjay Colony, fire tenders at the spot(ANI Photo)
Connaught Place to remain closed on Tuesday, January 26. (HT archive)(HT_PRINT)
A health worker conducts the COVID-19 vaccination dry run at GTB Hospital, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel stands guard as they on high alert during Chakka Jam by farmers against farm bills, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
HT Image
HT Image
HT Image
HT Image
Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26.(AP file photo)
