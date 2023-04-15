Cops probing gangster’s role in BJP leader death in Delhi

Hours after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shot dead on Friday night by unidentified men at his west Delhi’s Bindapur office, a purported message claiming responsibility for the murder was posted on social media by an account in the name of fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan, police officers aware of the development said on Saturday.

Surender Matiala, 60, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne men. He had unsuccessfully contested the municipal elections in 2017.

Surender Matiala, 60, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne men. He had unsuccessfully contested the municipal elections in 2017.

Police said on Saturday morning, a social media account was created using the name and photograph of Sangwan alias Nandu. Through a purported message, it claimed that Matiala was killed because he was “a relative of Manjeet Mahal and was his partner in property business”. Mahal is a jailed gangster, and Sangwan’s rival, police said.

The purported message also threatened to act against those working with or supporting Mahal, the officers said.

This was the only message posted from the account, which had just two followers till Saturday evening. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the message or the account that was used to post it.

According to police, Sangwan, who is originally from outer Delhi’s Najafgarh, fled India and is operating his gang from abroad.

“We are not ruling out the possibility of the involvement of Nandu’s gang behind the BJP leader’s murder. It has come to our notice that one of his close relatives was dealing in real estate with his protection. There is a possibility that the relative may have got into a property dispute with the rival group and Matiala was killed to weaken the property dealer,” said a special cell officer, who asked not to be named.

The police investigation so far has revealed that Matiala had invested around ₹60 lakh in a property in Greater Noida, but the property was not registered in his name. “We examined the person who had persuaded Matiala to invest in the property. His role did not emerge during the questioning,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan.

Police were also probing the role of a local gang which was allegedly involved in extorting money from local builders.

