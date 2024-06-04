BJP leading on all seven seats in Delhi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi with closer contests being observed in Chandni Chowk and East Delhi, the Election Commission of India (ECI) trends at 12.30pm show. (Representative Photo)

According to the latest counting trends, the vote share of the BJP is at 54.07%, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at 26.01%, and the Congress at 17.29%.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha constituencies, all of which the BJP swept in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha. This is the first time AAP and Congress are jointly fighting under the Opposition’s INDIA bloc banner.

The Congress party is contesting the Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi seats and the AAP, New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and East Delhi seats.

At the Chandni Chowk LS seat, Congress veteran Jai Prakash, after leading in the initial trends, has started trailing against BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal with a margin of 21,770 votes. In East Delhi, BJP’s Harsh Malhotra is leading against AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar with a margin of 14,746 votes.

In the remaining five seats, BJP candidates were leading with relatively more comfortable margins. BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj in New Delhi is leading with a margin of 25,905, and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in South Delhi, leading with 52,400 votes.

BJP candidates have a much more comfortable lead in North East, North West and West Delhi. A keenly watched contest is being observed in North East Delhi, where BJP’s incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari is fighting against Kanhaiya Kumar from Congress. At 12.30pm, Tiwari was leading over 71,093 votes over Kanhaiya Kumar.

In the West, BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat was leading with a margin of 58,132 votes over AAP’s Mahalbal Mishra. In North West Delhi, BJP’s Yogender Chandoliya was leading with a margin of 92,114 votes over Congress candidate Udit Raj.

During its campaign, the AAP kept the focus of its campaign on the arrest of its chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal under the “Jail ka Jawab Vote Se” campaign while the BJP’s campaign focused on the developmental projects carried out by the central government in Delhi and alleged corruption cases against senior AAP functionaries.

Nationally, AAP is currently leading on three – Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib and Sangrur – of the 22 seats it has contested. A close contest is being observed in Haryana’s Kurukshetra between Sushil Gupta of AAP and BJP’s Naveen Jindal.