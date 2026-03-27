BJP releases ‘Sheesh Mahal’ video, Kejriwal slams ‘diversion tactic’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday continued their heated exchange, as the ruling party used renovations at 6, Flagstaff Road – former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence – to allege that the AAP chief led a “lavish” lifestyle. Kejriwal hit back, accusing the BJP of being interested only in “abusing” him despite a “crisis in civic services” that has left sections of the city grappling with “acute shortages of water and persistent electricity problems”. Titled “Dhurandhar 3” – an apparent reference to the movie franchise – the video shared by Verma on X documents various sections of the residence.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma released a video walkthrough of the building, presenting details of expenditure allegedly incurred on the property. The BJP has repeatedly referred to the property as “Sheesh Mahal” to highlight what it claims was extravagant expenditure during Kejriwal’s tenure.

Titled “Dhurandhar 3” – an apparent reference to the movie franchise – the video shared by Verma on X documents various sections of the residence. Verma is seen highlighting high-end materials, automated systems, and luxury fixtures. “Delhi was promised politics of simplicity and honesty. People were told there would be no big bungalow, no lavish lifestyle. What is visible here is completely different from those promises,” he said.

He alleged that the bungalow includes a modular kitchen estimated at around ₹1.5 crore, chandeliers valued up to ₹88 lakh, curtains worth about ₹95 lakh, and over 50 air conditioning units across rooms and bathrooms. He also cited a jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, imported materials, and designer fittings. Verma added that approvals and construction took place during the Covid-19 period, raising questions about priorities. “When Delhi was struggling with health crises and basic needs, prioritising such work raises serious questions about governance.”

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the video allows the people of Delhi to judge. “He built this Sheesh Mahal with public money. The way he crossed all limits of corruption is now before the people of Delhi,” Gupta said.

Sharing a complaint by a Rajinder Nagar resident on X about the lack of water, Kejriwal posted on X: “Look at how these people have made life hell for the people of Delhi. They have ruined Delhi in their one year in power… They came to power by abusing me, and for the next four years they will only abuse me. They neither know how to run a government nor do they have the intent. The people of Delhi are feeling cheated after voting for them.”

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed Verma was creating circumstances that embarrass the government. “Parvesh Verma is unable to manage his own departments and is instead creating circumstances that bring disrepute to the government… with the apparent aim of fulfilling his ambition of becoming CM at the earliest,” Bhardwaj said.

The controversy over renovation expenses of this bungalow was a key point of contention between the BJP and AAP in the run-up to the 2024 Assembly elections. The issue was reignited after a CAG report was tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday stating that the expenses exceeded preliminary estimates by more than 300%.

During the discussion on the same issue in the Assembly on Wednesday, Verma presented the full list of fittings used in the bungalow along with cost and how the work was done ‘urgently’ during Covid, following which a video walkthrough of the house was released.