BJP targeting AAP due to good work, says Manish Sisodia in Delhi padyatra

New Delhi Manish Sisodia in Deoli on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly targeting leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) due to the success of their public welfare schemes and projects undertaken by the AAP government in Delhi.

Continuing his padyatra on Sunday, in Deoli and Sangam Vihar, Sisodia accused the BJP of trying to jail AAP leaders “imposing sections applicable on terrorists.”

“BJP put us in jail out of fear of our work. Our government has brought the electricity bill to zero in Delhi. Delhi has excellent government schools; electricity, water, women’s bus travel and pilgrimage for the elderly is free. When they did not find anything against us, they prepared false witnesses and put us in jail by imposing sections applicable to terrorists, so that we do not get bail. But the truth cannot be kept inside for long,” he said.

The march is part of a series of outreach programmes planned by the AAP in the run-up to state assembly elections, which are likely in February 2025. Sisodia was released from jail on August 9 after over 17 months of incarceration in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy of 2021-22. He started the padyatra on August 16 from Kalkaji.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Manish Sisodia has been eager to take control of the Aam Aadmi Party since his release from jail. “Today’s campaign was in the Deoli constituency. Today, wherever Manish Sisodia went in Deoli, the common people kept their distance from him. The public wants to know why AAP leaders are shielding MLA Prakash Jarwal, who is responsible for Deoli’s deteriorating condition,” he said

“We condemn the falsehoods and confusion spread by Manish Sisodia regarding the application of terrorism charges against him. We urge Manish Sisodia to stop spreading confusion and clarify why, if false charges meant for terrorists have been applied against him, no court has annulled them,” he said.