BJP targets Arvind Kejriwal over purported inventory list of CM house

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday targeted former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over a purported inventory list of the Public Works Department (PWD) and alleged that crores of public money were spent on interiors and fixtures at the CM’s house during his tenure. BJP leader Sambit Patra. (File)

BJP leader Sambit Patra said there were 19 items/sections with a combined cost of around ₹24 crores in the list, including a high-end ‘TOTO’ smart toilet, which has fancy features such as a remote to control the water and seat temperature.

“Right now, you have the remote to control the temperature (of the water) but when the people cast votes, the remote will be in their hands. The temperature will be very high for you then,” Patra said, taking a dig at Kejriwal.

The PWD did not independently verify or comment on the list being cited by the BJP. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not issue an official statement, but party officials said the purported list was fabricated.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP had been locking their horns over the spending on the renovation work at the CM’s residence at 6, Flagstaff Road.

Kejriwal vacated the bungalow earlier this month after stepping down as the chief minister.