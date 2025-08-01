BJP to inaugurate its new Delhi office in Sept

With the development work of setting up a new party headquarter for the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nearing completion, the party is eyeing to inaugurate and shift to its new office in the later half of September, around the period of Navratri, party leaders familiar with the matter said. The new office is also closer to the national headquarters. (AFP)

The main building and the approach road leading to the headquarters from Deendayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg have been completed. The interior work, room partitions and electrical work is being carried out, party functionaries said.

“The current period is considered inauspicious for inaugurations of new projects. Several leaders are of the opinion that the move from the old office to the new office should be made during Navratri. We are hoping to complete the finishing work before Navratris,” a senior party leader said.

Sharad Navratri will be celebrated from September 22 to October 1. This nine-day festival will conclude with Dussehra on October 2.

The new five-storey building, which is painted yellow-saffron, is on DDU Marg — just down the road from the BJP’s national headquarters — and it is inspired from South Indian temple architecture, the functionaries said. The party’s Delhi unit currently functions from a bungalow on Pant Marg, near the Parliament complex.

Officials said that the current office has very limited space and several portacabins have been set up to accommodate offices. As the party has expanded, the need for space has increased multifold, they said.

The new office is also closer to the national headquarters, the BJP leader quoted above said.

During a spot check on Monday, HT found that the work on the core building is complete and workers were busy giving finishing touches on the first two floors and adding room partitions and false ceilings on upper floors. The generator set and solar powered panels as well as most of the flooring and painting have been completed.

Another BJP leader said that the new building, spread over an area of 825 sqm, boasts of two basements that can accommodate 50 vehicles. “The ground floor will have a press conference room to hold press meets, along with a grand reception area, and a canteen. The first floor will have an auditorium with a capacity of around 300 people,” the leader said, on condition of anonymity.

The second and third floors of the building will have the offices of state general secretaries, secretaries and vice-presidents, while the top floor will house the offices of the Delhi BJP in-charge, the state president, and the organisational general secretary.

BJP national president JP Nadda laid the foundation stone for the DDU Marg office in June 2023. This will be the third site from which the Delhi BJP will operate. The party earlier used to operate from a building near Ajmeri Gate, before being relocated to the Pant Marg bungalow in 1989.

A party leader said that another advantage of the new office will be that the new building has its proximity to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters where the BJP is in power, the national headquarters and the Delhi secretariat, which is only 2km away.