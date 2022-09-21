BJP urges LG to inquire into illegal occupation of DDA land near Hauz Khas village’s Deer Park

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday asked lieutenant governor VK Saxena to probe the Waqf board’s alleged encroachment of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land in Deer Park near Hauz Khas, which he claimed was taking place with the help of area MLA Somnath Bharti.

Bharti refuted the charge and said the BJP was attempting to communalise people in order to seek votes.

Gupta alleged that land worth several crores near Deer Park was illegally occupied in connivance with Waqf board. “Land for a graveyard in Malviya Nagar assembly constituency was allotted to Waqf board in 1970. That Waqf board land was occupied by two individuals with Bhartis’s help and buildings constructed there. Meanwhile, the Deer Park land is being occupied by new graves,” he added.

Gupta said that the cases of grabbing the park area for digging graves should be investigated and announced that BJP workers will protest outside Bharti’s residence on Wednesday regarding the issue.

“We demand that lieutenant governor VK Saxena conduct an investigation into all illegally occupied DDA land. BJP will hold a massive protest against it (alleged illegal occupation of DDA land) tomorrow (Wednesday) outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti,” he added.

MLA Bharti called the allegations baseless and an attempt to communalise people for seeking votes. He called it the “BJPs model”.

“In order to get votes in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, they have started this communal Hindu-Muslim issue. No one came to Somanth Bharti for a graveyard nor have I taken any step in this case. The matter is not of a graveyard but corruption by local BJP politicians. They do not work for the welfare of people but as soon as elections approach, they start raking up communal issues. My constituency will not let this polarisation formula succeed,” Bharti said in a video released on his social media handle.

Bharti added that any investigation should be done by DDA. “Encroachment is looked after by MCD, land belongs to DDA and police--all three are with BJP. Why this delay? (in taking action),” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior DDA official, requesting anonymity, said, “Some encroachment has been found in the green area near the Hauz Khas lake. An inspection is being carried out and appropriate action will be taken soon.”