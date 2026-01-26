BJP veteran VK Malhotra awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously

Veteran Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra has been posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2026 in the category of public affairs, according to the list of awardees issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of Republic Day on Sunday. The Padma Bhushan is India’s third-highest civilian honour. Malhotra formed one of the three central pillars of the BJP in Delhi (HT)

Malhotra, a towering figure in Delhi politics, passed away on September 30, 2025, at the age of 94. His public life spanned more than six decades, during which he served as Delhi’s first chief executive councillor, a two-term MLA, a five-term MP, and twice as president of the BJP’s Delhi unit.

Born in Lahore, Malhotra began his political journey as a municipal councillor in the late 1950s. He later emerged as one of the most influential leaders of the Jana Sangh, the ideological precursor to the BJP, and played a key role in shaping the party’s presence in the capital. In a notable electoral contest, Malhotra defeated former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections.

Alongside Madan Lal Khurana and Sahib Singh Verma, Malhotra formed one of the three central pillars of the BJP in Delhi. The trio was instrumental in establishing the party as a credible political alternative to the Congress in the capital.

Apart from politics, Malhotra was also an academic, having taught at PGDAV College for nearly 36 years, a background that colleagues often credited for bringing discipline and intellectual rigour to his public life.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the honour, saying, “A pinnacle figure of Indian politics and an embodiment of simplicity, Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji being posthumously conferred the prestigious honor of ‘Padma Bhushan’ is a matter of immense joy and pride. This honor is a true tribute from the nation to his decades of selfless public service and unwavering commitment to clean politics…. His impeccable public life, unwavering loyalty to the nation, and ideal way of living will forever remain an inspiration for all of us.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the award has made “not only BJP workers but the entire people of Delhi feel proud”. “Late Prof. Malhotra made immense contributions to the development of Delhi and to strengthening politics and the parliamentary system in Delhi and the country. As Delhi’s first Chief Executive Councillor, he gave the city a new vision of development, exemplified by Delhi’s first flyover at Shadipur,” he said, adding that as an MP, Malhotra upheld the image of an ideal public representative.

The Padma awards list also includes Ramamurthy Sreedhar for contributions to radio broadcasting, including pioneering the country’s first community radio station, and former bureaucrat RVS Mani under civil service.