BJP's Manoj Tiwari to hold march against ban on Chhat Puja celebrations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari is taking out a "Chhath Yatra" on Friday to urge the Aam Aadmi Party-led government to permit puja celebrations in the city. During the march, Tiwari will also interact with people of the Purvanchali community and ask for their take on the Delhi government's decision to prohibit Chhath Puja celebrations at public places.

This comes after the Delhi's 'Chhath puja' Committee's functionaries met Tiwari and favoured celebrating the festival in public places like riverbeds, ponds, and other water bodies.

However, the celebrations have been prohibited by the Delhi government in an order passed on September 30, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. 'Chhath puja' celebration shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, riverbanks, and temples citing the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital, the government had stated in the order.

Instead, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has advised devotees to celebrate the festival at their homes.

After the conclusion of the march, the BJP leader will meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to seek permission for the Chhath puja celebrations. Baijal is also a chairman of the DDMA.

"There is no chance of Covid-19 infection spread when people celebrate Chhath in public places because devotees get into only knee-deep water while offering prayers," said Tiwari, addressing the concerns regarding the Covid-19.

"When people can enjoy swimming in the pools without any Covid-19 threat, how can Chhath spread infection," he also questioned. The Delhi government should make body temperature checks mandatory for entry into Chhath puja sites, the singer-turned-politician also said.

In the past, Tiwari has also warned of staging protests in the city if the government doesn't revoke its order.

Chhath Puja is a widely celebrated festival in India. It is dedicated to worship of Sun, where devotees express their gratitude for bestowing the bounties of life on earth. On this day, women observe a fast and worship the Sun.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON