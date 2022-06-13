Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Blue liquid’ thrown at woman who alleged rape by Rajasthan minister’s son
delhi news

‘Blue liquid’ thrown at woman who alleged rape by Rajasthan minister’s son

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Esha Pandey said a control room call was received stating that some men threw a liquid at a woman and fled. When police approached the woman, she told the officers that when she was walking with her mother, two boys threw a liquid on her and fled.
When police approached the woman, she told the officers that when she was walking with her mother, two boys threw a liquid on her and fled.(Representative image)
When police approached the woman, she told the officers that when she was walking with her mother, two boys threw a liquid on her and fled.(Representative image)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 06:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Unidentified men threw a “blue liquid” at a 23-year-old woman who has allegedly that she was raped by a Rajasthan minister’s son, in a south-east Delhi neighbourhood on Saturday, the police said, adding that they registered a case in the matter.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Esha Pandey said a control room call was received stating that some men threw a liquid at a woman and fled. When police approached the woman, she told the officers that when she was walking with her mother, two boys threw a liquid on her and fled. “She was examined at AIIMS trauma centre. The blue liquid prima facie looks like ink,” Pandey said.

Based on the complaint, a case under sections 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 323 (causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, she said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police asking them for a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, sought details of accused arrested, steps taken by the police to ensure safety and security of the complainant and her family and a detailed action taken report in the matter.

To the allegations against his son, the Rajasthan minister last month, said, “Police are doing their job and so is the law. The law is the same for everyone. The matter is in court. Whatever the court orders, we will follow.” 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out