‘Blue liquid’ thrown at woman who alleged rape by Rajasthan minister’s son
Unidentified men threw a “blue liquid” at a 23-year-old woman who has allegedly that she was raped by a Rajasthan minister’s son, in a south-east Delhi neighbourhood on Saturday, the police said, adding that they registered a case in the matter.
Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Esha Pandey said a control room call was received stating that some men threw a liquid at a woman and fled. When police approached the woman, she told the officers that when she was walking with her mother, two boys threw a liquid on her and fled. “She was examined at AIIMS trauma centre. The blue liquid prima facie looks like ink,” Pandey said.
Based on the complaint, a case under sections 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 323 (causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, she said.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police asking them for a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, sought details of accused arrested, steps taken by the police to ensure safety and security of the complainant and her family and a detailed action taken report in the matter.
To the allegations against his son, the Rajasthan minister last month, said, “Police are doing their job and so is the law. The law is the same for everyone. The matter is in court. Whatever the court orders, we will follow.”
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
