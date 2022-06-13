‘Blue liquid’ thrown at woman who alleged rape by Rajasthan minister’s son

Unidentified men threw a “blue liquid” at a 23-year-old woman who has allegedly that she was raped by a Rajasthan minister’s son, in a south-east Delhi neighbourhood on Saturday, the police said, adding that they registered a case in the matter.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Esha Pandey said a control room call was received stating that some men threw a liquid at a woman and fled. When police approached the woman, she told the officers that when she was walking with her mother, two boys threw a liquid on her and fled. “She was examined at AIIMS trauma centre. The blue liquid prima facie looks like ink,” Pandey said.

Based on the complaint, a case under sections 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 323 (causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, she said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police asking them for a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, sought details of accused arrested, steps taken by the police to ensure safety and security of the complainant and her family and a detailed action taken report in the matter.

To the allegations against his son, the Rajasthan minister last month, said, “Police are doing their job and so is the law. The law is the same for everyone. The matter is in court. Whatever the court orders, we will follow.”